Home
/
Millcreek, UT
/
2362 Lakeview Drive
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:05 AM

2362 Lakeview Drive

2362 Lakeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2362 Lakeview Drive, Millcreek, UT 84109
Canyon Rim

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home is an absolute MUST SEE! This 3 bedroom plus office is the perfect home in a beautiful neighborhood! You will fall in love with everything this home has to offer! Stainless steel appliances including 5 burner gas range, wall oven with warming drawer, built in wine beverage cooler, lots of counter space and cabinets as well as pantry! Large master suite includes fireplace. Master bathroom has a STEAM SHOWER with 5 shower heads, huge jetted tub, double sink, and large walk in closet! Heated floors in the kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom. Fully fenced backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. Single car garage, storage shed, washer dryer included, tv's and attached speakers can stay. Too many amenities to list! Call today to schedule your showing! Dogs negotiable, no cats allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2362 Lakeview Drive have any available units?
2362 Lakeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Millcreek, UT.
What amenities does 2362 Lakeview Drive have?
Some of 2362 Lakeview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2362 Lakeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2362 Lakeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2362 Lakeview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2362 Lakeview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2362 Lakeview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2362 Lakeview Drive offers parking.
Does 2362 Lakeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2362 Lakeview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2362 Lakeview Drive have a pool?
No, 2362 Lakeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2362 Lakeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2362 Lakeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2362 Lakeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2362 Lakeview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2362 Lakeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2362 Lakeview Drive has units with air conditioning.
