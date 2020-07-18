2362 Lakeview Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking garage

This home is an absolute MUST SEE! This 3 bedroom plus office is the perfect home in a beautiful neighborhood! You will fall in love with everything this home has to offer! Stainless steel appliances including 5 burner gas range, wall oven with warming drawer, built in wine beverage cooler, lots of counter space and cabinets as well as pantry! Large master suite includes fireplace. Master bathroom has a STEAM SHOWER with 5 shower heads, huge jetted tub, double sink, and large walk in closet! Heated floors in the kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom. Fully fenced backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. Single car garage, storage shed, washer dryer included, tv's and attached speakers can stay. Too many amenities to list! Call today to schedule your showing! Dogs negotiable, no cats allowed.