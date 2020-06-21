2274 4 Woods Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today!



There is no better location than this East Side property. This beautiful property is located in a quiet cul-de-dac on the East side in the city of Millcreek near the new Olympus High School. The home features, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with a large spacious lay out and white kitchen cabinets. The home includes, Washer and Dryer hookups, Central Air Conditioning, Decorative Fireplace, Dishwasher, and Two Car Covered Parking.



Nearby:

- Roots Cafe

- Zion Bank

- Performing Dance Center

- Evergreen Jr High

- Olympus High School

- Childrens Discovery Pre School

- Evergreen Swim & Tennies Club

- Freeway: 215 & 80



All adults age 18 and older need to apply.

Application Fee $50

Rent $1550

Deposit $1550

No Security Deposit option available for qualified renters!

One Time Office Fee $300

Utilities not included

12 Month Lease Option

No Smoking

Dogs Ok



Pet Policy:

There is a 35 lbs weight limit for all pets and a maximum of 2 pets per home, with some breed restrictions.There is a $300 deposit required for each pet and the pet rent is $50 per month for each pet. Dogs only allowed. Pets must get approved before moving in.



