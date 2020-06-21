All apartments in Millcreek
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:51 PM

2274 4 Woods Circle

2274 E Four Woods Cir · (801) 666-2446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2274 E Four Woods Cir, Millcreek, UT 84109
East Millcreek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today!

There is no better location than this East Side property. This beautiful property is located in a quiet cul-de-dac on the East side in the city of Millcreek near the new Olympus High School. The home features, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with a large spacious lay out and white kitchen cabinets. The home includes, Washer and Dryer hookups, Central Air Conditioning, Decorative Fireplace, Dishwasher, and Two Car Covered Parking.

Nearby:
- Roots Cafe
- Zion Bank
- Performing Dance Center
- Evergreen Jr High
- Olympus High School
- Childrens Discovery Pre School
- Evergreen Swim & Tennies Club
- Freeway: 215 & 80

All adults age 18 and older need to apply.
Application Fee $50
Rent $1550
Deposit $1550
No Security Deposit option available for qualified renters!
One Time Office Fee $300
Utilities not included
12 Month Lease Option
No Smoking
Dogs Ok

Pet Policy:
There is a 35 lbs weight limit for all pets and a maximum of 2 pets per home, with some breed restrictions.There is a $300 deposit required for each pet and the pet rent is $50 per month for each pet. Dogs only allowed. Pets must get approved before moving in.

https://www.petscreening.com/referral/bXU0Xw9MRswW

If you have questions about renting this property please call: Leasing Center: 866-956-1714

If you want to apply for the property:
Visit our website at www.TierOneRents.com

Click on link for Application:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/tieronerents/tenantApplication.action

Clink on Link for Application Criteria:
http://tieronerents.com/tenant-screening-criteria/
The following link will guide you to our pet screening department.

https://www.petscreening.com/referral/bXU0Xw9MRswW

If you would like to view other listing we have available please go to www.TierOneRents.com

Professionally managed by TierOne Real Estate LLC, LIC#5800175
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

