2274 4 Woods Circle

Amenities
There is no better location than this East Side property. This beautiful property is located in a quiet cul-de-dac on the East side in the city of Millcreek near the new Olympus High School. The home features, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with a large spacious lay out and white kitchen cabinets. The home includes, Washer and Dryer hookups, Central Air Conditioning, Decorative Fireplace, Dishwasher, and Two Car Covered Parking.
Nearby:
- Roots Cafe
- Zion Bank
- Performing Dance Center
- Evergreen Jr High
- Olympus High School
- Childrens Discovery Pre School
- Evergreen Swim & Tennies Club
- Freeway: 215 & 80
All adults age 18 and older need to apply.
Application Fee $50
Rent $1550
Deposit $1550
No Security Deposit option available for qualified renters!
One Time Office Fee $300
Utilities not included
12 Month Lease Option
No Smoking
Dogs Ok
Pet Policy:
There is a 35 lbs weight limit for all pets and a maximum of 2 pets per home, with some breed restrictions.There is a $300 deposit required for each pet and the pet rent is $50 per month for each pet. Dogs only allowed. Pets must get approved before moving in.
