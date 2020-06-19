All apartments in Millcreek
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1175 E Range Rd

1175 Range Road · (801) 210-9961
Location

1175 Range Road, Millcreek, UT 84117
Millcreek

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 8

$2,495

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
playground
garage
online portal
Nestled in the heart of Salt Lake City this beautiful home features hardwood flooring, stainless steal appliances, vaulted ceilings, a family room, a basement and a walk in closet. The patio features a deck and it's large and perfect for entertaining. Make this your dream house now, call us today!

Deposit Free Program: It cuts the upfront costs to provide easier access to great rentals while keeping money in your pocket!

THE BASICS
- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/
- Available Date: 7/8/2020
- Parking: 2 Car Garage
- Lease Term: One Year Minimum
- Pets Allowed: Negotiable
- Utilities Are Not Included

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Monthly premium starting at $5/month
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month
Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:
- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge
- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
- Inspection App Included
- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW
- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)
- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)
- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month
- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage
- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.
- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet. All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets
- Contact Us - Call or Text: (801) 316-1590

Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

www.KeyrenterSaltLake.com

Amenities: Basement (Finished), Cable Ready, Central Air, Deck, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Disposal, Family Room, Fenced Yard (Full), Fireplace (Gas), Forced Air Heating, Garage (2car), Garage Opener, Hardwood Floor, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, Microwave, Microwave (built-in), New Flooring, Playground, Refrigerator, Smoking (Not Allowed), Sprinklers (Auto), Stove/Oven, Tile Floor, Walk-In Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 E Range Rd have any available units?
1175 E Range Rd has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1175 E Range Rd have?
Some of 1175 E Range Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 E Range Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1175 E Range Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 E Range Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1175 E Range Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1175 E Range Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1175 E Range Rd does offer parking.
Does 1175 E Range Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 E Range Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 E Range Rd have a pool?
No, 1175 E Range Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1175 E Range Rd have accessible units?
No, 1175 E Range Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 E Range Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1175 E Range Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1175 E Range Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1175 E Range Rd has units with air conditioning.
