Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM

Park Station

7155 S High Tech Dr · (202) 831-1570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT 84047
Midvale Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 65 · Avail. Jul 18

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 73 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 86 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah. Park Station Apartments, managed by Next Wave Property Management, offers a unique rental opportunity with newly remodeled community amenities including a pool, clubhouse, fitness center and more. The luxurious interior courtyard, beautiful landscaping and playground make this the perfect place to call your backyard.State-of-the-art, spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments feature fully renovated interiors with stainless steel appliances, new vinyl flooring, washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and balconies and patios. Ideally located with easy access to the I-15 and a TRAX station, downtown is just fifteen minutes away and both the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch Mountains are at your fingertips. The area offers local conveniences from shopping and dining to activity and entertainment. Contact us or schedule a tour today to discover your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $300, 2 Beds: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $25/month
Parking Details: Surface lot, Assigned Carport: 1 Per Unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Station have any available units?
Park Station has 10 units available starting at $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Midvale, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Midvale Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Station have?
Some of Park Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Station currently offering any rent specials?
Park Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Station is pet friendly.
Does Park Station offer parking?
Yes, Park Station offers parking.
Does Park Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Station have a pool?
Yes, Park Station has a pool.
Does Park Station have accessible units?
No, Park Station does not have accessible units.
Does Park Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Station has units with dishwashers.
