Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup garbage disposal range Property Amenities carport clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah. Park Station Apartments, managed by Next Wave Property Management, offers a unique rental opportunity with newly remodeled community amenities including a pool, clubhouse, fitness center and more. The luxurious interior courtyard, beautiful landscaping and playground make this the perfect place to call your backyard.State-of-the-art, spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments feature fully renovated interiors with stainless steel appliances, new vinyl flooring, washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and balconies and patios. Ideally located with easy access to the I-15 and a TRAX station, downtown is just fifteen minutes away and both the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch Mountains are at your fingertips. The area offers local conveniences from shopping and dining to activity and entertainment. Contact us or schedule a tour today to discover your new home.