959 E Spring Crest Ct #20

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Cute 1 bedroom Condo East side Midvale - **Price reduced** July Rent Free



This is a fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo There is 1 covered parking. Amenities include clubhouse, tennis court and pool. This property is just minutes from the 215 belt route, walking distance to the Union Center, supermarkets and gas stations. This property is on the East side of Midvale.



Rent- 895.00

Deposit-$1145.00($250.00 of the Deposit is a non-refundable lease initiation fee)

NO PETS



Tenant will be required to pay $15.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss

Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory.



TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS PROPERTY OR TO APPLY GO TO:https://showmojo.com/l/b18b102092 OR CALL 801-363-7368 OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.rpmwasatch.com/houses-rent



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda.



