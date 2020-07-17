All apartments in Midvale
959 E Spring Crest Ct #20

959 E Springcrest Ct · (801) 363-7368
Location

959 E Springcrest Ct, Midvale, UT 84047
South Union Fort

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 959 E Spring Crest Ct #20 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Cute 1 bedroom Condo East side Midvale - **Price reduced** July Rent Free

This is a fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo There is 1 covered parking. Amenities include clubhouse, tennis court and pool. This property is just minutes from the 215 belt route, walking distance to the Union Center, supermarkets and gas stations. This property is on the East side of Midvale.

Rent- 895.00
Deposit-$1145.00($250.00 of the Deposit is a non-refundable lease initiation fee)
NO PETS

Tenant will be required to pay $15.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss
Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory.

TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS PROPERTY OR TO APPLY GO TO:https://showmojo.com/l/b18b102092 OR CALL 801-363-7368 OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.rpmwasatch.com/houses-rent

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

