Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE JULY 5TH! Beautiful Condo in Midvale. Recently updated hardwood floors in an open and wide floor plan. Very spacious one bedroom and one bathroom condo with washer and dryer included. Great location in the middle of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. No pets please. 12-month term. This unit is currently occupied through June 30th 2020, so 24 hour notice for showings is required. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANT. Contact miranda@equitypmusa.com to schedule.