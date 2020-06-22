All apartments in Midvale
Find more places like 931 E. 7800 S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midvale, UT
/
931 E. 7800 S.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

931 E. 7800 S.

931 7800 South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midvale
See all
South Union Fort
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

931 7800 South, Midvale, UT 84047
South Union Fort

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Darling Midvale Rambler Near Fort Union! - Ready for immediate move in! This cute and cozy rambler in the heart of Midvale features central air, beautiful hardwood flooring, modern neutral paint tones throughout, newer pella windows, stainless steel kitchen appliances, laundry room with washer & dryer, spacious master suite and more! Enjoy summer nights on the newly rebuilt deck, open back yard with plenty of shade, 1 car garage and easy access to shopping and restaurants at Fort Union. Ask us about our pet policy. Call or text now to schedule a showing! www.v7realtyservices.com

(RLNE5858306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 E. 7800 S. have any available units?
931 E. 7800 S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midvale, UT.
How much is rent in Midvale, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Midvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 E. 7800 S. have?
Some of 931 E. 7800 S.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 E. 7800 S. currently offering any rent specials?
931 E. 7800 S. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 E. 7800 S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 931 E. 7800 S. is pet friendly.
Does 931 E. 7800 S. offer parking?
Yes, 931 E. 7800 S. does offer parking.
Does 931 E. 7800 S. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 931 E. 7800 S. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 E. 7800 S. have a pool?
No, 931 E. 7800 S. does not have a pool.
Does 931 E. 7800 S. have accessible units?
No, 931 E. 7800 S. does not have accessible units.
Does 931 E. 7800 S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 E. 7800 S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wasatch Club
6960 S State St
Midvale, UT 84047
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way
Midvale, UT 84047
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr
Midvale, UT 84047
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S
Midvale, UT 84047
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct
Midvale, UT 84047
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave
Midvale, UT 84047
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln
Midvale, UT 84047

Similar Pages

Midvale 1 BedroomsMidvale 2 Bedrooms
Midvale Apartments with GymMidvale Apartments with Parking
Midvale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT
Roy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midvale Park
South Union Fort

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College