931 E. 7800 S.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Darling Midvale Rambler Near Fort Union! - Ready for immediate move in! This cute and cozy rambler in the heart of Midvale features central air, beautiful hardwood flooring, modern neutral paint tones throughout, newer pella windows, stainless steel kitchen appliances, laundry room with washer & dryer, spacious master suite and more! Enjoy summer nights on the newly rebuilt deck, open back yard with plenty of shade, 1 car garage and easy access to shopping and restaurants at Fort Union. Ask us about our pet policy. Call or text now to schedule a showing! www.v7realtyservices.com



(RLNE5858306)