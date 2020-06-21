All apartments in Midvale
Find more places like 822 E. Winter Pine Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midvale, UT
/
822 E. Winter Pine Cove
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:10 AM

822 E. Winter Pine Cove

822 E Winter Pine Cv · (801) 285-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Midvale
See all
South Union Fort
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

822 E Winter Pine Cv, Midvale, UT 84047
South Union Fort

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 822 E. Winter Pine Cove · Avail. Jul 1

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool table
garage
822 E. Winter Pine Cove Available 07/01/20 Modern Sandy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Home - A beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Sandy home located in a quiet newly develop neighborhood. Brand new home to rent. Large open floor plan. Large kitchen with a island. Plenty of cabinets space to fill. Stainless steel appliances. Gas stove. Walk in pantry. Gorgeous wood flooring. Open living space with plenty of lighting. Gas fireplace. Carpeted bedrooms with shelving in the closets. Tile bathroom close to the bedrooms. Large master bedroom with plenty of natural light. Private tile bathroom. Jack and Jill sinks, big sit in corner tub, tall shower stall, and private potty room. Walk in closet space with plenty of shelves. Powder room. Washer and dryer hook ups. Ceiling fans. Central air. 3 Car garage. Basement is unfinished. The basement has a open space to put a pool table, ping pong table or just storage. If you need a 4th bedroom, we are willing to put one in. We will landscape the backyard and install a fully enclosed fence. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit and pet rent. THIS IS A NO SMOKING HOME! Close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, and highways. This newly built home will not last. Be the first lucky person to live in this never before lived in home. This will not last! Apply today!!!

(RLNE4917320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 E. Winter Pine Cove have any available units?
822 E. Winter Pine Cove has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Midvale, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Midvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 E. Winter Pine Cove have?
Some of 822 E. Winter Pine Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 E. Winter Pine Cove currently offering any rent specials?
822 E. Winter Pine Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 E. Winter Pine Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 822 E. Winter Pine Cove is pet friendly.
Does 822 E. Winter Pine Cove offer parking?
Yes, 822 E. Winter Pine Cove does offer parking.
Does 822 E. Winter Pine Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 E. Winter Pine Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 E. Winter Pine Cove have a pool?
No, 822 E. Winter Pine Cove does not have a pool.
Does 822 E. Winter Pine Cove have accessible units?
No, 822 E. Winter Pine Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 822 E. Winter Pine Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 E. Winter Pine Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 822 E. Winter Pine Cove?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln
Midvale, UT 84047
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct
Midvale, UT 84047
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St
Midvale, UT 84047
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave
Midvale, UT 84047
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr
Midvale, UT 84047
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S
Midvale, UT 84047
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way
Midvale, UT 84047

Similar Pages

Midvale 1 BedroomsMidvale 2 Bedrooms
Midvale Apartments with GymMidvale Apartments with Parking
Midvale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT
Roy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midvale Park
South Union Fort

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity