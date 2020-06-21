Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool table garage

822 E. Winter Pine Cove Available 07/01/20 Modern Sandy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Home - A beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Sandy home located in a quiet newly develop neighborhood. Brand new home to rent. Large open floor plan. Large kitchen with a island. Plenty of cabinets space to fill. Stainless steel appliances. Gas stove. Walk in pantry. Gorgeous wood flooring. Open living space with plenty of lighting. Gas fireplace. Carpeted bedrooms with shelving in the closets. Tile bathroom close to the bedrooms. Large master bedroom with plenty of natural light. Private tile bathroom. Jack and Jill sinks, big sit in corner tub, tall shower stall, and private potty room. Walk in closet space with plenty of shelves. Powder room. Washer and dryer hook ups. Ceiling fans. Central air. 3 Car garage. Basement is unfinished. The basement has a open space to put a pool table, ping pong table or just storage. If you need a 4th bedroom, we are willing to put one in. We will landscape the backyard and install a fully enclosed fence. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit and pet rent. THIS IS A NO SMOKING HOME! Close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, and highways. This newly built home will not last. Be the first lucky person to live in this never before lived in home. This will not last! Apply today!!!



(RLNE4917320)