Last updated June 18 2020 at 11:48 AM

3166 West Desert Lily Drive

3166 Desert Lily Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1848385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3166 Desert Lily Drive, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
community garden
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Highlight Features:
- Awesome Patio Space
- Partially Fenced Yard
- Community Playground
- Clubhouse
- Basketball Court
- Volleyball Court
- Community Garden
- Weight Room
- Pool
- Walk In Closets
- Storage Space
- Washer & Dryer Included
- Central AC
- Centrally Located
- Updated Flooring
- Unfinished Basement

3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom - 1,600 sq.ft.

Monthly Rent $1,495
Security Deposit $1,495

Utilities:
Tenant Pays: Gas & Electric
Included: Water, Sewer, Trash & HOA

Parking: 1 Car Garage

Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Central AC, Gas Heat, Washer & Dryer

Amenities: Community Playground, Clubhouse, Basketball Court, Volleyball Court, Community Garden, Weight Room, Pool.

Location:
- Freeway Access
- Close to Shopping
- Dining & Entertainment Nearby
- Trax Station Nearby

PET POLICY: 1 Pet Allowed with Owner Approval
$250 Refundable Pet Deposit
$50 Monthly Pet Fee
Weight Limit: 35 lbs.

NO SMOKING

To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.

To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.

http://resepm.com/available-rentals/

***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***

RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

