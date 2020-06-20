3166 West Desert Lily Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse community garden gym parking playground pool garage volleyball court

Highlight Features:

- Awesome Patio Space

- Partially Fenced Yard

- Community Playground

- Clubhouse

- Basketball Court

- Volleyball Court

- Community Garden

- Weight Room

- Pool

- Walk In Closets

- Storage Space

- Washer & Dryer Included

- Central AC

- Centrally Located

- Updated Flooring

- Unfinished Basement



3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom - 1,600 sq.ft.



Monthly Rent $1,495

Security Deposit $1,495



Utilities:

Tenant Pays: Gas & Electric

Included: Water, Sewer, Trash & HOA



Parking: 1 Car Garage



Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Central AC, Gas Heat, Washer & Dryer



Amenities: Community Playground, Clubhouse, Basketball Court, Volleyball Court, Community Garden, Weight Room, Pool.



Location:

- Freeway Access

- Close to Shopping

- Dining & Entertainment Nearby

- Trax Station Nearby



PET POLICY: 1 Pet Allowed with Owner Approval

$250 Refundable Pet Deposit

$50 Monthly Pet Fee

Weight Limit: 35 lbs.



NO SMOKING



To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.



To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.



http://resepm.com/available-rentals/



***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***



RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 7/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.