Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM

1877 W Pointe Meadow Loop

1877 West Pointe Meadow Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1877 West Pointe Meadow Loop, Lehi, UT 84043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home with a 2 car garage and unfinished basement! Just mins away from I-15 puts this home in a perfect location to shopping, schools and all major tech companies at the point of the mountain in Utah County! Fully fenced yard with a fantastic covered patio. Perfect for relaxing and enjoying beautiful Utah summer nights. Large bedrooms with plenty of storage in the unfinished basement. This is a must see and a great price so the home will go fast! Make sure to schedule a showing to come take a look!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities. $13 per month property services fee and $5 utility billing fee to be paid with rent monthly. Tenants responsible for snow removal and lawn care. Dog Friendly up to 35LB with additional deposit, one time $25 pet documentation fee and $25 per month pet inspection fee. Breed restrictions apply 2 animal max.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Available 07/10/20! Please call to see it. Schedule a tour online at www.homeriver.com!

Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1877 W Pointe Meadow Loop have any available units?
1877 W Pointe Meadow Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lehi, UT.
What amenities does 1877 W Pointe Meadow Loop have?
Some of 1877 W Pointe Meadow Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1877 W Pointe Meadow Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1877 W Pointe Meadow Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1877 W Pointe Meadow Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1877 W Pointe Meadow Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1877 W Pointe Meadow Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1877 W Pointe Meadow Loop offers parking.
Does 1877 W Pointe Meadow Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1877 W Pointe Meadow Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1877 W Pointe Meadow Loop have a pool?
No, 1877 W Pointe Meadow Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1877 W Pointe Meadow Loop have accessible units?
No, 1877 W Pointe Meadow Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1877 W Pointe Meadow Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1877 W Pointe Meadow Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 1877 W Pointe Meadow Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1877 W Pointe Meadow Loop has units with air conditioning.
