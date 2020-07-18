1877 W Pointe Meadow Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home with a 2 car garage and unfinished basement! Just mins away from I-15 puts this home in a perfect location to shopping, schools and all major tech companies at the point of the mountain in Utah County! Fully fenced yard with a fantastic covered patio. Perfect for relaxing and enjoying beautiful Utah summer nights. Large bedrooms with plenty of storage in the unfinished basement. This is a must see and a great price so the home will go fast! Make sure to schedule a showing to come take a look!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities. $13 per month property services fee and $5 utility billing fee to be paid with rent monthly. Tenants responsible for snow removal and lawn care. Dog Friendly up to 35LB with additional deposit, one time $25 pet documentation fee and $25 per month pet inspection fee. Breed restrictions apply 2 animal max.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Available 07/10/20! Please call to see it. Schedule a tour online at www.homeriver.com!



Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.