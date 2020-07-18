All apartments in Lehi
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1484 W Westbury Way Unit i

1484 West Westbury Way · (801) 865-6488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1484 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1484 W Westbury Way Unit i · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo in Amazing Location! - $1295 Per / Month

1220 Square Feet

3 Bedrooms,
2 Bathrooms,

Walk in Closets, Plenty of Storage,
Large Living Room,
Gorgeous Flooring Throughout,
Plenty of cabinet space,
Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, and Microwave all included,
Washer and Dryer Included,
HOA takes care of all landscaping and snow removal,
HOA amenities include Pool and Gym,
1 Car Garage and 1 assigned parking space included,
Central AC, Furnace Heating,

NO PETS,

Tenants are responsible for Gas and Electric,

Lease term 12 months w/ option to renew at end of initial lease term!

Rent $1,295.00
Security Deposit $1,300 with $1,000 Refundable,
$45 Application fee per applicant,
Credit/Criminal Checks

Available July 8, 2020,

TEXT Kylee (801) 865-6488

*This unit is professionally managed by Logic Property Management, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, and online application and payments. ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our properties on Craigslist and it is likely fraud. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Logic Property Management.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3926359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1484 W Westbury Way Unit i have any available units?
1484 W Westbury Way Unit i has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1484 W Westbury Way Unit i have?
Some of 1484 W Westbury Way Unit i's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1484 W Westbury Way Unit i currently offering any rent specials?
1484 W Westbury Way Unit i is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1484 W Westbury Way Unit i pet-friendly?
No, 1484 W Westbury Way Unit i is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 1484 W Westbury Way Unit i offer parking?
Yes, 1484 W Westbury Way Unit i offers parking.
Does 1484 W Westbury Way Unit i have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1484 W Westbury Way Unit i offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1484 W Westbury Way Unit i have a pool?
Yes, 1484 W Westbury Way Unit i has a pool.
Does 1484 W Westbury Way Unit i have accessible units?
No, 1484 W Westbury Way Unit i does not have accessible units.
Does 1484 W Westbury Way Unit i have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1484 W Westbury Way Unit i has units with dishwashers.
Does 1484 W Westbury Way Unit i have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1484 W Westbury Way Unit i has units with air conditioning.
