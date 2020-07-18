1484 W Westbury Way Unit i

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo in Amazing Location! - $1295 Per / Month



1220 Square Feet



3 Bedrooms,

2 Bathrooms,



Walk in Closets, Plenty of Storage,

Large Living Room,

Gorgeous Flooring Throughout,

Plenty of cabinet space,

Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, and Microwave all included,

Washer and Dryer Included,

HOA takes care of all landscaping and snow removal,

HOA amenities include Pool and Gym,

1 Car Garage and 1 assigned parking space included,

Central AC, Furnace Heating,



NO PETS,



Tenants are responsible for Gas and Electric,



Lease term 12 months w/ option to renew at end of initial lease term!



Rent $1,295.00

Security Deposit $1,300 with $1,000 Refundable,

$45 Application fee per applicant,

Credit/Criminal Checks



Available July 8, 2020,



TEXT Kylee (801) 865-6488



*This unit is professionally managed by Logic Property Management, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, and online application and payments.



No Pets Allowed



