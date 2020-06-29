12233 S 900 E

Amenities

Brand new luxury live/work townhome + office or Retail space! 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhome, 2 car garage. Awesome Draper east side location. Retail space includes a private office space and small reception area and beautiful large ADA equipped rest room. Spaces are available together or can be rented separately. Rent includes outside maintenance and internet. Beautiful finishes, stainless steel appliances, covered deck with great views. Nothing else like this in the middle of town! Townhome rent is $2,350 monthly (Approx. 2,000 sq.ft.) and Office/Retail Space is $950 monthly (approx 700 sq.ft). Awesome windows and natural light.