Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:22 PM

12233 S 900 E

12233 S 900 E · (801) 205-3548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12233 S 900 E, Draper, UT 84020
Draper Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2133 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Brand new luxury live/work townhome + office or Retail space! 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhome, 2 car garage. Awesome Draper east side location. Retail space includes a private office space and small reception area and beautiful large ADA equipped rest room. Spaces are available together or can be rented separately. Rent includes outside maintenance and internet. Beautiful finishes, stainless steel appliances, covered deck with great views. Nothing else like this in the middle of town! Townhome rent is $2,350 monthly (Approx. 2,000 sq.ft.) and Office/Retail Space is $950 monthly (approx 700 sq.ft). Awesome windows and natural light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12233 S 900 E have any available units?
12233 S 900 E has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12233 S 900 E have?
Some of 12233 S 900 E's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12233 S 900 E currently offering any rent specials?
12233 S 900 E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12233 S 900 E pet-friendly?
No, 12233 S 900 E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Draper.
Does 12233 S 900 E offer parking?
Yes, 12233 S 900 E offers parking.
Does 12233 S 900 E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12233 S 900 E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12233 S 900 E have a pool?
No, 12233 S 900 E does not have a pool.
Does 12233 S 900 E have accessible units?
No, 12233 S 900 E does not have accessible units.
Does 12233 S 900 E have units with dishwashers?
No, 12233 S 900 E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12233 S 900 E have units with air conditioning?
No, 12233 S 900 E does not have units with air conditioning.
