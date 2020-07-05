1807 Spinnaker Way

Amenities
Lovely 4 bed 2.5 bathroom home that offers plenty of living space. 2 large living areas downstairs and oversized bedrooms upstairs. 4th bedroom could be used for a game room or office! Luxurious stained concrete floors downstairs and lovely laminate wood floors upstairs. Beautiful backyard with nice trees and storage. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com
This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=sCBFAuqMUO&env=production
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com