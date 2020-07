Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments green community key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Small Town Charm with Big City Amenities. Rediscover the fun of Wylie's summer band concerts and hometown festivals or stroll among the architectural treasures of the historic district. Unwind while listening to the fountains at the resort style swimming pool & lounge in the water on our tanning ledges. If you prefer, come inside the clubhouse to play a game of pool on our pool table or work out in our state of the art fitness center. It's the life you deserve, at The Villas at Wylie.