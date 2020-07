Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters ice maker Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly accessible bbq/grill business center conference room e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving playground

The Parc at Wylie can provide you with more than just your home. Our beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments offers spacious walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, lofty nine foot ceilings, and washers & dryers in the units.



We are a pet friendly community that's equipped with a fenced bark park, swimming pool w/tanning deck, walking trail and much more.



Our wonderful location puts us right in the middle of both Lavon Lake and Lake Ray Hubbard. Go fishing, walk your dog, or just relax and spend the day outside at one of the many parks that surround our lovely community.



Let us show you what living at The Parc at Wylie is like! Please call or email us to schedule a tour of our charming apartment community.