1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
121 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wylie, TX
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
60 Units Available
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
879 sqft
Style, substance, and comfortability are the pillars of quality living at Seventy8 and Westgate. Our extraordinary Wylie apartments are located at the intersection of Interstate 78 and S.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
13 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
817 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
756 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Oaks Apartments in Wylie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
$
15 Units Available
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
857 sqft
The Parc at Wylie can provide you with more than just your home. Our beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments offers spacious walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, lofty nine foot ceilings, and washers & dryers in the units.
Results within 1 mile of Wylie
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
30 Units Available
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln, Sachse, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,007
785 sqft
Modern living near SR-78. Granite counters and designer kitchens. Walk-in closets. Community features clubhouse, game room and pool. Residents enjoy concierge service. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 97
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
13 Units Available
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr, Sachse, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,042
711 sqft
Discover Woodbridge Villas, the best kept secret in luxury apartments in Sachse, TX and newest addition to the Dayrise Residential family.
Results within 5 miles of Wylie
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
58 Units Available
The Mansions at Spring Creek
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
683 sqft
Numerous amenities including community events, gourmet coffee bars, concierge service and outdoor entertainment space. Located minutes from Spring Creek Forest Preserve. Eco-friendly, no-smoking environment. Spacious interiors.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
37 Units Available
The Towers at Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
728 sqft
Luxury living minutes from Downtown Rockwall. Beautiful craftsmanship throughout. A private indoor tanning facility, cyber lounge, multi-level parking and community events. Spacious interiors with resort-style amenities.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
680 sqft
Luxury community with parking, pool, playground, and gym. Units include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace. This community is located in Garland, off N Garland Ave. and close to the Curtis Culwell Center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
75 Units Available
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
805 sqft
Attractive apartment community featuring courtyards with foundations. Situated within walking distance of Firewheel Town Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with sundeck and fitness studio available on-site.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
732 sqft
This pet-friendly community is near major employers and new shopping. Homes offer a patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, a breakfast bar and lots of storage. On-site amenities include grilling area, hot tubs and four pools.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
22 Units Available
Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,167
707 sqft
Tree-lined neighborhood near Coyle Middle School and Herfurth Park. Two-story townhomes with designer finishes, wood-style flooring, private terraces, tile backsplashes, built-in USB ports, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
28 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
855 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
34 Units Available
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,229
777 sqft
Located just off Interstate 90 for each access to Downtown Dallas. Modern apartment community boasting 140 acres of green space. On-site wellness center, social room, coffee bar and swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
29 Units Available
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
780 sqft
Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, spinning room. Luxury pool with lap lanes. Cabanas with cushioned lounge chairs. Generous in-home storage, with options like kitchen pantries and off-balcony storage in addition to walk-in closets with every floor plan.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
647 sqft
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard in Rowlett Texas, where a shimmering lake and intoxicating afternoon breeze are the essences of home at Lakeshore Villa Apartments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Ridgewood
20 Units Available
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
723 sqft
Amenities at the pet-friendly community include spacious closets, laundry connections and fully equipped kitchens. Conveniently located near George Bush Turnpike, with the Collin Creek Mall and Walmart just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
39 Units Available
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,291
867 sqft
This brand new luxury community offers stainless steel appliances and crown molding in their 16 different floor plans. Firewheel Town Center is minutes away. The pet-friendly community offers a rooftop pool and valet dry cleaning.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
5 Units Available
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
758 sqft
At Waters Edge Villas in Rowlett, TX we offer a 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our goal is to give residents more time to enjoy a community of friends, family and neighbors.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated April 8 at 12:16am
239 Units Available
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
697 sqft
The brand-new Harmony Luxury Apartments offers an elevated way of living. Located in Rowlett, Texas on the George Bush Turnpike, Harmony delivers open and spacious one-, two,-, and three- bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 10 miles of Wylie
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
11 Units Available
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
737 sqft
Prime central location close to downtown Plano and Highway 75. One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with private backyards, faux wood flooring, raised ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
27 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
916 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
20 Units Available
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,033
729 sqft
Luxury downtown Richmond apartments close to all the action. Rooms come with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Resort-style swimming pool and fitness center. Close to the University of Texas at Dallas.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lowest Greenville
15 Units Available
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,121
763 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Route 75. Apartments feature surround sound systems, kitchen islands and open concept living areas. Amenities include an open courtyard with park access and a social lounge with game area.
