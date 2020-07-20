All apartments in Williamson County
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:08 PM

540 High Tech Dr

540 High Tech Drive · No Longer Available
Location

540 High Tech Drive, Williamson County, TX 78626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous townhome in Old Mill Crossing subdivision less than a year old! Open floor plan makes entertaining a breeze. Kitchen is beautifully appointed with granite counters, upgraded cabinetry and stainless appliances. Wood-look ceramic plank flooring throughout first floor with carpet upstairs. Downstairs master has en suite bath with dual vanities and stand-up shower. Two spare rooms and full bath upstairs. Enjoy mild mornings on the covered back patio or host a barbecue with games in the spacious, private back yard. De-stress at the end of your day with a walk around the community fishing pond and picnic area. Located near IH35 and Georgetown Inner Loop for easy commuting. Minutes from downtown Georgetown, Wolf Ranch Shopping Center. No pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 High Tech Dr have any available units?
540 High Tech Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamson County, TX.
What amenities does 540 High Tech Dr have?
Some of 540 High Tech Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 High Tech Dr currently offering any rent specials?
540 High Tech Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 High Tech Dr pet-friendly?
No, 540 High Tech Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamson County.
Does 540 High Tech Dr offer parking?
Yes, 540 High Tech Dr offers parking.
Does 540 High Tech Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 540 High Tech Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 High Tech Dr have a pool?
No, 540 High Tech Dr does not have a pool.
Does 540 High Tech Dr have accessible units?
No, 540 High Tech Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 540 High Tech Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 High Tech Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 540 High Tech Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 540 High Tech Dr has units with air conditioning.
