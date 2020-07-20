540 High Tech Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous townhome in Old Mill Crossing subdivision less than a year old! Open floor plan makes entertaining a breeze. Kitchen is beautifully appointed with granite counters, upgraded cabinetry and stainless appliances. Wood-look ceramic plank flooring throughout first floor with carpet upstairs. Downstairs master has en suite bath with dual vanities and stand-up shower. Two spare rooms and full bath upstairs. Enjoy mild mornings on the covered back patio or host a barbecue with games in the spacious, private back yard. De-stress at the end of your day with a walk around the community fishing pond and picnic area. Located near IH35 and Georgetown Inner Loop for easy commuting. Minutes from downtown Georgetown, Wolf Ranch Shopping Center. No pets, please.