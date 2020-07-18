All apartments in Williamson County
Find more places like 367 Sedro Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Williamson County, TX
/
367 Sedro Trail
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

367 Sedro Trail

367 Sedro Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

367 Sedro Trail, Williamson County, TX 78633
Chaparro Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
367 Sedro Trail Available 07/15/20 Great Georgetown home with large lot! - Great home in Georgetown that gives you plenty of space to spead out and enjoy the outdoors. Large lot offers storage shed too. Option to rent pasture in front of home for up to 2 horses! Home offers wood laminate floors throughout and tile in kitchen. Large island in the kitchen and opens up to dining and living space - great for entertaining. Vaulted ceiling and brick fireplace in living space. 3rd bedroom can be used as attached office or flex room. Large covered patio space too.

(RLNE5902478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 Sedro Trail have any available units?
367 Sedro Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamson County, TX.
What amenities does 367 Sedro Trail have?
Some of 367 Sedro Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 Sedro Trail currently offering any rent specials?
367 Sedro Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 Sedro Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 367 Sedro Trail is pet friendly.
Does 367 Sedro Trail offer parking?
No, 367 Sedro Trail does not offer parking.
Does 367 Sedro Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 367 Sedro Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 Sedro Trail have a pool?
No, 367 Sedro Trail does not have a pool.
Does 367 Sedro Trail have accessible units?
No, 367 Sedro Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 367 Sedro Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 367 Sedro Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 367 Sedro Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 367 Sedro Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Polo Club
8519 Cahill Dr
Austin, TX 78729
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Broadstone Travesia
3701 Quick Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78728
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd
Round Rock, TX 78665
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way
Leander, TX 78641
The Elizabeth
13500 Lyndhurst Street
Austin, TX 78717
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXBryan, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXLago Vista, TXTaylor, TXBrushy Creek, TXHutto, TXLakeway, TXManor, TX
Belton, TXBee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXHarker Heights, TXBurnet, TXHornsby Bend, TXNolanville, TXMarble Falls, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXKingsland, TXWimberley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University