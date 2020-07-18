Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

367 Sedro Trail Available 07/15/20 Great Georgetown home with large lot! - Great home in Georgetown that gives you plenty of space to spead out and enjoy the outdoors. Large lot offers storage shed too. Option to rent pasture in front of home for up to 2 horses! Home offers wood laminate floors throughout and tile in kitchen. Large island in the kitchen and opens up to dining and living space - great for entertaining. Vaulted ceiling and brick fireplace in living space. 3rd bedroom can be used as attached office or flex room. Large covered patio space too.



(RLNE5902478)