3110 Blazing Star Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

One story tree covered beauty on a corner lot! Just installed new cabinets in kitchen, granite being installed nedt week and both bathrooom have been updated. Laminate flooring in living area, high efficiency AC, tile floors in kitchen, dining, baths, hall and utility room. Wood burning fireplace in living. Includes washer/dryer and fridge! Nice large, shaded patio! Sprinkler system. front and back. Ceiling fan in living, recent garage door opener and much more! Very well maintained t and open floorplan!