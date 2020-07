Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2810 Oak Haven Cir is a house in Georgetown, TX 78628. This 1,428 square foot house sits on a 5 acre lot and features 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 1994. The closest school is Douglas Benold Middle School. 2810 Oak Haven Cir is near Sawyer Park, Russel Park and Cedar Breaks Park. This address can also be written as 2810 Oak Haven Circle, Georgetown, Texas 78628.