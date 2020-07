Amenities

2302 Kerr Trail Available 08/08/20 Great Home in Cedar Park near Lakeline! - Lovely home in Cedar Park with tons of space. Updated wood look tile floors through out main level and new carpet upstairs and in all bedrooms! Large kitchen with tons of updates - new counters/cabinets and upgraded appliances. Upstairs laundry! Large master bedroom and bathroom has been updated with HUGE walk-in shower! Massive walk-in closet too with plenty of storage in the bathroom. Large back patio and yard with storage shed and space for gardening!



