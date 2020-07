Amenities

Available June 26th move-in. Vinyl plank flooring throughout for easy maintenance.Spacious two living and two dining areas! Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counters plus an Island! A fireplace. Master bedroom with flex room and en-suite bathroom, double sink vanity, large soaking tub and separate shower. Spacious Utility room! Cedar fence makes the backyard private! Home is situated on a corner lot. Small to med size boat parking. Easy access to Hwy 29, Toll 130 and Hwy 95! Easy drive to Hutto & Taylor