1133 County Rd 257

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage hot tub fireplace media room

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage hot tub media room

Beautiful Custom Built Home in Liberty Hill on 1 Acre For Lease! - Beautiful custom 3/2 home on a 1 acre unrestricted lot near the San Gabriel river! Large living floor plan with high ceilings and fireplace, separate office, media room (with equipment if desired), kitchen island, propane gas cooktop & built-in oven, fridge, water softener and drinking filtration system. Covered back porch with hot tub (negotiable), large fenced back yard, SOLAR PANELS THAT SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER ELECTRICITY, storage building, 4 car carport, 2 car extended detached garage and ample drive way parking for boats, trailers, etc. with no HOA. House has been recently painted, new carpet and tile / laminate plank flooring in main areas. Highly Acclaimed Liberty Hills Schools, Georgetown water, and perdernales electric. Pets negotiable. Available May 1, 2020. 1/2 off first month's rent move-in special.



(RLNE4848373)