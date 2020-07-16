All apartments in Williamson County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

1133 County Rd 257

1133 County Road 257 · (512) 953-5799
Location

1133 County Road 257, Williamson County, TX 78642

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1133 County Rd 257 · Avail. now

$2,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2465 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Beautiful Custom Built Home in Liberty Hill on 1 Acre For Lease! - Beautiful custom 3/2 home on a 1 acre unrestricted lot near the San Gabriel river! Large living floor plan with high ceilings and fireplace, separate office, media room (with equipment if desired), kitchen island, propane gas cooktop & built-in oven, fridge, water softener and drinking filtration system. Covered back porch with hot tub (negotiable), large fenced back yard, SOLAR PANELS THAT SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER ELECTRICITY, storage building, 4 car carport, 2 car extended detached garage and ample drive way parking for boats, trailers, etc. with no HOA. House has been recently painted, new carpet and tile / laminate plank flooring in main areas. Highly Acclaimed Liberty Hills Schools, Georgetown water, and perdernales electric. Pets negotiable. Available May 1, 2020. 1/2 off first month's rent move-in special.

(RLNE4848373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 County Rd 257 have any available units?
1133 County Rd 257 has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1133 County Rd 257 have?
Some of 1133 County Rd 257's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 County Rd 257 currently offering any rent specials?
1133 County Rd 257 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 County Rd 257 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 County Rd 257 is pet friendly.
Does 1133 County Rd 257 offer parking?
Yes, 1133 County Rd 257 offers parking.
Does 1133 County Rd 257 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 County Rd 257 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 County Rd 257 have a pool?
No, 1133 County Rd 257 does not have a pool.
Does 1133 County Rd 257 have accessible units?
No, 1133 County Rd 257 does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 County Rd 257 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 County Rd 257 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1133 County Rd 257 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1133 County Rd 257 does not have units with air conditioning.
