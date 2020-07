Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful townhouse in Teravista Georgetown. Three Bedrooms Two and one half Bathroom. Master Bedroom on main floor. Beautiful high ceiling in the living, beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops. Master bedroom on first floor. En suite bathroom has double vanity, walk in shower and walk in closet. Second floor has two good sized secondary bedrooms, laundry and HUGE loft. Covered back yard patio and a easily maintained yard.