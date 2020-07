Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fresh and move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease in Waxahachie, Tx. Easy access to main road. Home is roomy, has nice flooring, clean and move in ready. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Neutral colors, solid surface floor, nice big back yard and located on a cul de sac. Home features split bedrooms, centrally located kitchen, 2 living, 2 dining and a wood burning fireplace. No Section 8.