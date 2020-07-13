Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse online portal pool table trash valet

Oxford at Crossroads Centre offers upscale apartments in Waxahachie, Texas, which includes all of the modern amenities expected by even the most discerning resident. These luxury apartments are infused with modern fixtures and high-end finishes all within thoughtfully designed open floor plans. Residents have the ability to choose from our stylishly appointed one, two, or three bedroom floor plans. You will soon discover that our community amenities aim to please: take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool, squeeze in a workout in our fully equipped fitness center with free weights, or meet your fellow residents in our extraordinary clubhouse. At Oxford at Crossroads Centre, we uphold the idea that time spent at home should be relaxing, which is why we encourage a maintenance-free lifestyle through our plethora of apartment and community features.