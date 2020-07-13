All apartments in Waxahachie
Oxford at Crossroads Centre

411 Alliance Boulevard · (972) 435-6740
Location

411 Alliance Boulevard, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-2307 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,045

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 1-1207 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,045

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 2-2204 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,125

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-5202 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Unit 1-1211 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Unit 6-6207 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,420

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oxford at Crossroads Centre.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
online portal
pool table
trash valet
Oxford at Crossroads Centre offers upscale apartments in Waxahachie, Texas, which includes all of the modern amenities expected by even the most discerning resident. These luxury apartments are infused with modern fixtures and high-end finishes all within thoughtfully designed open floor plans. Residents have the ability to choose from our stylishly appointed one, two, or three bedroom floor plans. You will soon discover that our community amenities aim to please: take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool, squeeze in a workout in our fully equipped fitness center with free weights, or meet your fellow residents in our extraordinary clubhouse. At Oxford at Crossroads Centre, we uphold the idea that time spent at home should be relaxing, which is why we encourage a maintenance-free lifestyle through our plethora of apartment and community features.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 anyone over 18
Deposit: Based on credit- $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $387.5
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage closets on outside patio. Additional storage $25/mo

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oxford at Crossroads Centre have any available units?
Oxford at Crossroads Centre has 9 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Oxford at Crossroads Centre have?
Some of Oxford at Crossroads Centre's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oxford at Crossroads Centre currently offering any rent specials?
Oxford at Crossroads Centre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oxford at Crossroads Centre pet-friendly?
Yes, Oxford at Crossroads Centre is pet friendly.
Does Oxford at Crossroads Centre offer parking?
Yes, Oxford at Crossroads Centre offers parking.
Does Oxford at Crossroads Centre have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oxford at Crossroads Centre offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oxford at Crossroads Centre have a pool?
Yes, Oxford at Crossroads Centre has a pool.
Does Oxford at Crossroads Centre have accessible units?
Yes, Oxford at Crossroads Centre has accessible units.
Does Oxford at Crossroads Centre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oxford at Crossroads Centre has units with dishwashers.
Does Oxford at Crossroads Centre have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oxford at Crossroads Centre has units with air conditioning.
