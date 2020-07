Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym alarm system bbq/grill business center clubhouse e-payments internet cafe online portal smoke-free community trash valet

The Mark On Solon offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and an abundance of light. Quaintly located just south of Dallas, in Waxahachie TX – The Mark On Solon will have you asking “Are we there yet?” every time you’re headed home.