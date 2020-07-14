All apartments in Waxahachie
Find more places like Hunter's Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
Hunter's Cove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

Hunter's Cove

Open Now until 5:30pm
1250 W Highway 287 Byp · (972) 992-7248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waxahachie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1250 W Highway 287 Byp, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 524 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,053

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit 123 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 835 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Unit 737 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,414

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 337 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,414

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hunter's Cove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
online portal
cats allowed
garage
parking
e-payments
Modern living in the heart of Waxahachie, Texas...Welcome to Hunter's Cove Apartment Homes where you can enjoy a sophisticated residential community with all the perks of city living. We offer spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floorplans designed with both elegant and practical features, contact us today and find your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (one bedroom) $250 (two bedroom) $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250 one time fee
limit: Max 2 allowed
rent: $20
restrictions: Max weight 35lbs each. Any hybrid or mixed breed with any of the following: Pit Bull, Staffordshire, American Bull Dog, Terrier, Bulldog, German Shepherd, Malamute, Rottweiler, Doberman, Dalmatian, Akita, Chow. This list is not all inclusive of all breeds and Management has final approval.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hunter's Cove have any available units?
Hunter's Cove has 5 units available starting at $1,053 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hunter's Cove have?
Some of Hunter's Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hunter's Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Hunter's Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hunter's Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Hunter's Cove is pet friendly.
Does Hunter's Cove offer parking?
Yes, Hunter's Cove offers parking.
Does Hunter's Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hunter's Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hunter's Cove have a pool?
Yes, Hunter's Cove has a pool.
Does Hunter's Cove have accessible units?
No, Hunter's Cove does not have accessible units.
Does Hunter's Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hunter's Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does Hunter's Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hunter's Cove has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Hunter's Cove?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas II
157 Lake Side Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75167
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Park Place Apartments
240 Park Place Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75165

Similar Pages

Waxahachie 1 BedroomsWaxahachie 2 Bedrooms
Waxahachie Apartments with ParkingWaxahachie Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxahachie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX
Addison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Assemblies of God UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeMcLennan Community College
The University of Texas at Dallas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity