Hunter's Cove

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (one bedroom) $250 (two bedroom) $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250 one time fee
limit: Max 2 allowed
rent: $20
restrictions: Max weight 35lbs each. Any hybrid or mixed breed with any of the following: Pit Bull, Staffordshire, American Bull Dog, Terrier, Bulldog, German Shepherd, Malamute, Rottweiler, Doberman, Dalmatian, Akita, Chow. This list is not all inclusive of all breeds and Management has final approval.