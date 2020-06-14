/
1 bedroom apartments
21 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waxahachie, TX
Last updated June 14 at 07:04pm
6 Units Available
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,181
756 sqft
The Mark On Solon offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and an abundance of light.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
54 Units Available
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
761 sqft
The Mark on Conquest offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
759 sqft
Modern living in the heart of Waxahachie, Texas...Welcome to Hunter's Cove Apartment Homes where you can enjoy a sophisticated residential community with all the perks of city living.
Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
7 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
240 Park Place Blvd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
824 sqft
When you live at Park Place, you enjoy upscale apartment homes showcasing contemporary design features and expansive, open floor plans streaming with natural light and private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
11 Units Available
Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
761 sqft
A modern, upscale community with resort-like features. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and a large pool with a sundeck. Luxury amenities include modern fixtures, spacious floor plans and a balcony on each home.
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
1 Unit Available
Blue Lake Villas II
157 Lake Side Drive, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
718 sqft
Expand your lifestyle at Blue Lake Villas! Our exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartments are contemporary in design are combined with a long list of attractive features allowing you to experience the ultimate in apartment living.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
11 Units Available
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
620 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Welcome to Victorian Square located in Waxahachie, Texas. Our community is situated close to State Highway 287 and Interstate 45 for ease of commuting.
Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
5 Units Available
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
718 sqft
Expand your lifestyle at Blue Lake Villas! Our exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartments are contemporary in design are combined with a long list of attractive features allowing you to experience the ultimate in apartment living.
Results within 10 miles of Waxahachie
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,230
702 sqft
Huntington Ridge is located at 821 S Polk St DeSoto, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
654 sqft
Close to J Elmer Weaver Freeway. Apartments feature large pantries and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, playground, sand volleyball court and two swimming pools. Residents enjoy access to a complimentary reserved carport.
Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
44 Units Available
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
758 sqft
NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX.
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
7 Units Available
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
919 sqft
Access to pools, cybercafe, and office tools. These modern apartments are located by beautiful hiking/biking trails like the Roy Orr Trail. Many gathering areas and a social calendar with activities for all residents.
Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
3 Units Available
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
Modern apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. On-site laundry facilities provided. Recreational amenities include a pool and playground. Near shopping at Cedar Hill Village and the Plaza at Cedar Hill.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
12 Units Available
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,362
756 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience a new standard of living at Midtown Cedar Hill Apartments. Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Cedar Hill, Texas.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
743 sqft
Located between Route 67 and Route 287. Stylish apartments with quality kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community has a tennis court, a clubhouse and a pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
15 Units Available
The Spyglass of Ennis
1803 West Ennis Avenue, Ennis, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
717 sqft
Welcome to Spyglass of Ennis! Spyglass of Ennis was designed for people who like the finer things in life. The breathtaking homes at Spyglass are more than meets the eye.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
815 sqft
Come home to Bellwether Ridge Apartments in Desoto, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
14 Units Available
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
809 sqft
The search is over... come home to the DeSoto Ranch Apartment Homes. Because your needs are so important, each of our services have been thoughtfully chosen to create a tranquil living experience.
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
6 Units Available
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
780 sqft
Modern community with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site dog park, courtyard and pool. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour maintenance and lots of parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
38 Units Available
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
The Mark at Midlothian offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr., Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
703 sqft
Nestled within the serene foliage and rolling hills of Cedar Hill, and conveniently located near Dallas and Fort Worth, Legacy of Cedar Hill offers the best of both worlds, by combining the best of city residential private apartment living within
