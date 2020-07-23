/
/
ellis county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:46 AM
78 Apartments for rent in Ellis County, TX📍
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
11 Units Available
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 67 and Route 287. Stylish apartments with quality kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community has a tennis court, a clubhouse and a pool.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
$
16 Units Available
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
976 sqft
The Mark on Conquest offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
106 Units Available
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive, Waxahachie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1788 sqft
You deserve something special. At The Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails, your home is that something special.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
24 Units Available
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1049 sqft
The Mark at Midlothian offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 12:07 AM
9 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
240 Park Place Blvd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1110 sqft
When you live at Park Place, you enjoy upscale apartment homes showcasing contemporary design features and expansive, open floor plans streaming with natural light and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,053
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern living in the heart of Waxahachie, Texas...Welcome to Hunter's Cove Apartment Homes where you can enjoy a sophisticated residential community with all the perks of city living.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
5 Units Available
Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, upscale community with resort-like features. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and a large pool with a sundeck. Luxury amenities include modern fixtures, spacious floor plans and a balcony on each home.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
4 Units Available
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,181
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1007 sqft
The Mark On Solon offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and an abundance of light.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 12:07 AM
3 Units Available
The Spyglass of Ennis
1803 West Ennis Avenue, Ennis, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1058 sqft
Welcome to Spyglass of Ennis! Spyglass of Ennis was designed for people who like the finer things in life. The breathtaking homes at Spyglass are more than meets the eye.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
7 Units Available
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
866 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Welcome to Victorian Square located in Waxahachie, Texas. Our community is situated close to State Highway 287 and Interstate 45 for ease of commuting.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expand your lifestyle at Blue Lake Villas! Our exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartments are contemporary in design are combined with a long list of attractive features allowing you to experience the ultimate in apartment living.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 12:15 AM
38 Units Available
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1147 sqft
Find the peace and quiet you deserve at The Julian at South Pointe, brand new apartments located in Mansfield. Luxurious and serene, The Julian is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
365 Windmill Court
365 Windmill Court, Ellis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2051 sqft
Great 4 bed 2 bath house, 2 car garage. Granite kitchen, appliances, luxury plank flooring, spacious home with open layout, large backyard with patio and on a lot that is over 1 acre.Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
132 Chambers Creek Circle
132 Chambers Creek Circle, Maypearl, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
Supper Cute House! Designed well with a split bedroom arrangement. Over a half acre with a open feel but still close to shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Ellis County
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tropically styled pool accented by rocky waterfall. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Open homes with breakfast bars. Half a mile to US-287.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
10 Units Available
Bexley on Main
751 N Main St, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,244
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Industrial-style apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, community kitchen and lounge with fire pit. Soak up nature at nearby Katherine Rose Memorial Park. Near US 287.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
3 Units Available
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Huntington Ridge is located at 821 S Polk St DeSoto, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,169
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1131 sqft
These brand new apartment homes put design front and center, with pendant lighting, wood floors, breakfast nooks, and European cabinets. Plus, both Dallas and Fort Worth are only a short drive away.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
11 Units Available
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,006
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1202 sqft
Sitting just off I-287 and close to Estes Park. Units offer custom accent walls, pantries, linen closet, black appliances, pool views and 9-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include pool and garages.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The newly constructed Bexley Mansfield Luxury Apartment Community is conveniently located along Highway 360, equidistant between downtown Dallas and downtown Fort Worth making it easy to live close to where you work and also where you like to play.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
18 Units Available
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,106
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1234 sqft
Luxurious community featuring pool, BBQ area and gym. Great location, close to DFA's major thoroughfares. Apartments include air conditioning, breakfast bar, private patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
10 Units Available
Hillcrest
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
860 sqft
Finding the right apartment that fits your lifestyle is simple at Kings Landing Apartments in Mansfield, TX. Our one and two bedroom apartments are specially designed to bring ease and comfort to your everyday.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 23 at 12:08 AM
113 Units Available
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,266
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Mansions at Lake Ridge, suburban living takes a refreshing twist. Apartment homes are intelligently clustered to preserve open green spacejust one of the communitys many environmentally conscious design features.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:05 AM
28 Units Available
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,154
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1406 sqft
NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Ellis County area include Amberton University, El Centro College, McLennan Community College, The University of Texas at Dallas, and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
