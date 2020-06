Amenities

Adorable garden home located in the established Meadow Oaks subdivision! This open concept floorplan and backyard with custom deck and attached open air garage space is great for entertaining! Judson ISD schools. Minutes to Randolph AFB, Northeast Medical Center, SAMC, Ft Sam, The Forum Shops. 18 miles to New Braunfels and downtown San Antonio. Washer,dryer and refigerator can stay with home. Lawn care included!