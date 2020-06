Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath in gated community conveniently located near multiple shopping areas and Randolph AFB. No carpet, tile and vinyl plank flooring throughout for easy maintenance. Large living room downstairs and family room/game room upstairs. Master bedroom is upstairs but separated from secondary bedrooms for extra privacy. Master bath has double vanity and large walk in closet. Refrigerator is included. Living room paint has been updated since photo, walls now beige to match rest of home.