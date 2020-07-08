All apartments in Universal City
8331 ATHENIAN
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

8331 ATHENIAN

8331 Athenian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8331 Athenian Drive, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
For rent or sale whichever comes first. Full interior paint, granite counter tops in kitchen & both bathrooms, all painted cabinets & updated hardware, new Stainless Steel kitchen sink w/faucet, foundation repair, replaced all sewer lines, resurfaced hall tub & master shower, updated closet doors, new plank flooring, new carpet, garage interior painted. BRICK Fireplace DIVIDES KIT/FAMILY ROOM. 2 LIVING AREAS. $300-900+ PET DEPOSIT PER PET W/2 PET LIMIT (DEPENDS ON WEIGHT) picture required. Applicants please verify HOA amenities and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8331 ATHENIAN have any available units?
8331 ATHENIAN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8331 ATHENIAN have?
Some of 8331 ATHENIAN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8331 ATHENIAN currently offering any rent specials?
8331 ATHENIAN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8331 ATHENIAN pet-friendly?
Yes, 8331 ATHENIAN is pet friendly.
Does 8331 ATHENIAN offer parking?
Yes, 8331 ATHENIAN offers parking.
Does 8331 ATHENIAN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8331 ATHENIAN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8331 ATHENIAN have a pool?
No, 8331 ATHENIAN does not have a pool.
Does 8331 ATHENIAN have accessible units?
No, 8331 ATHENIAN does not have accessible units.
Does 8331 ATHENIAN have units with dishwashers?
No, 8331 ATHENIAN does not have units with dishwashers.

