201 Lemonwood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MOVE IN READY!! Beautifully Furnished Four Bedroom Home In Universal City! Minutes From Randolph AFB! - Fully Furnished! Must See! Don't miss out on this beautiful home! Located on a corner lot, the home features four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Outside the home are mature trees and a great back yard perfect for entertaining! Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer are included with the home! Come see this amazing home today!!



Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/6ebdfef078



Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-f377719e-b6cc-4ac6-82d7-53e29310e82d



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



(RLNE5787424)