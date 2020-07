Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Check out this beauty in Universal City! This home is on a corner lot and minutes from the Randolph Air Force Base, The Forum shops, IKEA, local parks and schools, includes all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and 2 living areas, 2 car garage and a very spacious back yard.



$50 Application Fee Per Adult

$235 Move-In Admin Fee