Universal City, TX
130 Oakside
Last updated January 9 2020 at 6:27 PM

130 Oakside

130 Oakside · No Longer Available
Location

130 Oakside, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE, sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Oakside have any available units?
130 Oakside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
Is 130 Oakside currently offering any rent specials?
130 Oakside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Oakside pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Oakside is pet friendly.
Does 130 Oakside offer parking?
No, 130 Oakside does not offer parking.
Does 130 Oakside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Oakside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Oakside have a pool?
No, 130 Oakside does not have a pool.
Does 130 Oakside have accessible units?
No, 130 Oakside does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Oakside have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Oakside does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Oakside have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Oakside does not have units with air conditioning.
