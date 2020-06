Amenities

patio / balcony game room refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room

Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property features tile flooring throughout the 1st floor, eat -in kitchen, all bedrooms upstairs along with a large game room/loft area. Kitchen will come equip with all white appliances including refrigerator. Nice size back yard with covered patio and mature trees that provide lots of shade. This property is a must see!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.