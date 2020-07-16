All apartments in Travis County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:17 AM

8302 Bluff Spings Rd 245654

8302 Bluff Springs Road · (512) 784-5481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8302 Bluff Springs Road, Travis County, TX 78744

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 245654 · Avail. now

$1,403

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
yoga
New 2018 | Luxury 2Br | W/D Incld | Gated | Yards* - Property Id: 159082

Community Features:
Fenced dog park, Dog wash station, WELLBEATS virtual fitness classes, Yoga and spin studio, Outdoor seating with lounge & TV, Social lounge with open work stations, entertainment, and coffee bar, Mail Station with 24-hour Parcel Locker Access, Outdoor pool. Direct trail access coming soon!

Apartment Features:
Sealed concrete flooring*, Designer cabinet and granite color schemes, Stainless steel appliances, Stand up showers*, Garden tubs*, Oversized patios*, Backyard space*, Dwelo In-Unit Technology Package, Smart thermostats, Kwikset smart locks on front doors, Z-Wave smart lighting.

Call/Text 512-784-5481
FB: @DonRentsIt
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group

*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located. Please call for details and confirmation.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159082
Property Id 159082

(RLNE5464806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8302 Bluff Spings Rd 245654 have any available units?
8302 Bluff Spings Rd 245654 has a unit available for $1,403 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8302 Bluff Spings Rd 245654 have?
Some of 8302 Bluff Spings Rd 245654's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8302 Bluff Spings Rd 245654 currently offering any rent specials?
8302 Bluff Spings Rd 245654 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8302 Bluff Spings Rd 245654 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8302 Bluff Spings Rd 245654 is pet friendly.
Does 8302 Bluff Spings Rd 245654 offer parking?
No, 8302 Bluff Spings Rd 245654 does not offer parking.
Does 8302 Bluff Spings Rd 245654 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8302 Bluff Spings Rd 245654 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8302 Bluff Spings Rd 245654 have a pool?
Yes, 8302 Bluff Spings Rd 245654 has a pool.
Does 8302 Bluff Spings Rd 245654 have accessible units?
No, 8302 Bluff Spings Rd 245654 does not have accessible units.
Does 8302 Bluff Spings Rd 245654 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8302 Bluff Spings Rd 245654 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8302 Bluff Spings Rd 245654 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8302 Bluff Spings Rd 245654 does not have units with air conditioning.
