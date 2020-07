702 Hidatas CV

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

NEW REMODEL ON HOME*NEW INTERIOR PAINT*NEW FLOORING*NEW KITCHEN W/ GRANITE & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING THE REFRIGERATOR*NEW LIGHTING*NEW FIXTURES*NEW TOILETS*COMBINATION FORMAL LIVING/DINING*KITCHEN IS OPEN TO THE BREAKFAST AND SECOND LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE*ALL BEDROOMS ARE LOCATED UPSTAIRS*MASTER HAS SEP TUB/SHOWER*LARGE FENCED YARD*CULDESAC LOT*2 CAR GARAGE W/OPENERS*HOUSE SHOWS VERY WELL*WALKING DISTANCE TO MARY MOORE SEAWRIGHT PARK, SHORT DRIVE TO HEB AND SOUTHPARK MEADOWS*