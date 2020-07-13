All apartments in Travis County
617 Tudor House Road

617 Tudor House Road · No Longer Available
Location

617 Tudor House Road, Travis County, TX 78660

Amenities

** Video Walk-through tour: https://youtu.be/CrJFnR02DcI **

Great curb appeal! Community park and playground across the street. Very clean single story home on a huge lot. Floors and roof recently replaced in 2018. Master with walk-in closet & garden bath/separate shower. Mother-in-law floor plan. One block from Weiland Elementary, and two blocks from Pool. Super convenient location, close to Dell and Samsung.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS:

BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pflugerville
YEAR BUILT: 2003

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Newer Construction!
- Beautiful hard surface floors in main living areas
- Bonus Office/study/bedroom!
- Open/Spacious Layout!
- Fenced in Yard!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

