617 Tudor House Road

Amenities
** Video Walk-through tour: https://youtu.be/CrJFnR02DcI **
Great curb appeal! Community park and playground across the street. Very clean single story home on a huge lot. Floors and roof recently replaced in 2018. Master with walk-in closet & garden bath/separate shower. Mother-in-law floor plan. One block from Weiland Elementary, and two blocks from Pool. Super convenient location, close to Dell and Samsung.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS:
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pflugerville
YEAR BUILT: 2003
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Newer Construction!
- Beautiful hard surface floors in main living areas
- Bonus Office/study/bedroom!
- Open/Spacious Layout!
- Fenced in Yard!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **