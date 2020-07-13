617 Tudor House Road

Amenities

** Video Walk-through tour: https://youtu.be/CrJFnR02DcI **



Great curb appeal! Community park and playground across the street. Very clean single story home on a huge lot. Floors and roof recently replaced in 2018. Master with walk-in closet & garden bath/separate shower. Mother-in-law floor plan. One block from Weiland Elementary, and two blocks from Pool. Super convenient location, close to Dell and Samsung.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS:



BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Pflugerville

YEAR BUILT: 2003



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Newer Construction!

- Beautiful hard surface floors in main living areas

- Bonus Office/study/bedroom!

- Open/Spacious Layout!

- Fenced in Yard!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **