2912 Windy Vane Dr

This Beautiful, Single-Story, 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Home with a Bonus Office/Study Features Almost Every Amenity and Upgrade You Can Imagine. The Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances Include a Gas Cooktop, Built-In Wall Convection Oven/Microwave and Dishwasher. The French-Door, Stainless Steel Refrigerator Features an Ice/Water Dispenser in the Exterior Door. The Large Kitchen also Exhibits Granite Kitchen Countertops with Rich, Dark Maple Cabinetry and an Exquisite, Glass Tile Backsplash. Energy-Efficient Kitchen Undercabinet Lighting and Recessed Lighting Illuminate the Home. A Rich, Dark Maple Kitchen Island Hosts an Undermounted Stainless Steel Sink and Garbage Disposal. Soaring 10-12' Ceilings Contribute to the Home's Spaciousness. A Gas Fireplace with a Contemporary Stone Mantel and Hearth Add Coziness. The Extra Large Master Bedroom Accommodates a King-Size Bed. The Spacious Master Bathroom Hosts Two Sinks, a Tiled Shower and a JETTED JACUZZI BATHTUB! French Glass Doors to the Office/Study can be Converted into a 4th Bedroom. LG, Extra-Large Capacity, Front-Loading Washer and Energy-Star Rated Dryer Add Convenience. Dark Wood Flooring, Upgraded Tile and Multi-Toned Carpet are Extraordinary. Five Ceiling Fans and Dual Pane Windows along with 2 Wooden Blinds Help to Modulate the Temperature. Ample Storage Includes a Spacious Master Bedroom Walk-In Closet, a Walk-In Kitchen Pantry and a Mud Room. An Elegant Stone Exterior is Highlighted with Cedar Wood Details. The Expansive Front and Back Yard Includes an Automated Sprinkler System and Covered Patio with a Ceiling Fan. The Well-Appointed Community Center Offers a Large Swimming Pool, Kids Playscape and Hike/Bike Trails. Shopping is Located Nearby with Easy Access to I-35 and SH-130 and SH-45. Exemplary Schools in the Award-Winning Pflugerville ISD Include Rowe Lane Elementary, Kelly Lane Middle and Hendrickson High. $1,910 monthly + utilities. $2,500 security deposit. NO PETS/NO SMOKING.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5660750)