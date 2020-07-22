All apartments in Travis County
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

2912 Windy Vane Dr

2912 Windy Vane Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2912 Windy Vane Lane, Travis County, TX 78660

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
This Beautiful, Single-Story, 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Home with a Bonus Office/Study Features Almost Every Amenity and Upgrade You Can Imagine. The Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances Include a Gas Cooktop, Built-In Wall Convection Oven/Microwave and Dishwasher. The French-Door, Stainless Steel Refrigerator Features an Ice/Water Dispenser in the Exterior Door. The Large Kitchen also Exhibits Granite Kitchen Countertops with Rich, Dark Maple Cabinetry and an Exquisite, Glass Tile Backsplash. Energy-Efficient Kitchen Undercabinet Lighting and Recessed Lighting Illuminate the Home. A Rich, Dark Maple Kitchen Island Hosts an Undermounted Stainless Steel Sink and Garbage Disposal. Soaring 10-12' Ceilings Contribute to the Home's Spaciousness. A Gas Fireplace with a Contemporary Stone Mantel and Hearth Add Coziness. The Extra Large Master Bedroom Accommodates a King-Size Bed. The Spacious Master Bathroom Hosts Two Sinks, a Tiled Shower and a JETTED JACUZZI BATHTUB! French Glass Doors to the Office/Study can be Converted into a 4th Bedroom. LG, Extra-Large Capacity, Front-Loading Washer and Energy-Star Rated Dryer Add Convenience. Dark Wood Flooring, Upgraded Tile and Multi-Toned Carpet are Extraordinary. Five Ceiling Fans and Dual Pane Windows along with 2 Wooden Blinds Help to Modulate the Temperature. Ample Storage Includes a Spacious Master Bedroom Walk-In Closet, a Walk-In Kitchen Pantry and a Mud Room. An Elegant Stone Exterior is Highlighted with Cedar Wood Details. The Expansive Front and Back Yard Includes an Automated Sprinkler System and Covered Patio with a Ceiling Fan. The Well-Appointed Community Center Offers a Large Swimming Pool, Kids Playscape and Hike/Bike Trails. Shopping is Located Nearby with Easy Access to I-35 and SH-130 and SH-45. Exemplary Schools in the Award-Winning Pflugerville ISD Include Rowe Lane Elementary, Kelly Lane Middle and Hendrickson High. $1,910 monthly + utilities. $2,500 security deposit. NO PETS/NO SMOKING.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5660750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Windy Vane Dr have any available units?
2912 Windy Vane Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 2912 Windy Vane Dr have?
Some of 2912 Windy Vane Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Windy Vane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Windy Vane Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Windy Vane Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2912 Windy Vane Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis County.
Does 2912 Windy Vane Dr offer parking?
No, 2912 Windy Vane Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2912 Windy Vane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2912 Windy Vane Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Windy Vane Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2912 Windy Vane Dr has a pool.
Does 2912 Windy Vane Dr have accessible units?
No, 2912 Windy Vane Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Windy Vane Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2912 Windy Vane Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2912 Windy Vane Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2912 Windy Vane Dr has units with air conditioning.
