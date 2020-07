Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible fire pit parking garage

Stunning upgraded home with designer touches though out, This 3/3 has the best of Apache Shores with Canyons view, amazing backyard and access to hiking trails. The covered decks, detached two car garage, garden, fire pit and tree house make the outside space as lovely as the inside. Stainless steel appliances, granite, designer bathrooms. This is the home you want to live in!