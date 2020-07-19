All apartments in Travis County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19421 San Antonio Drive Nort

19421 Old San Antonio Road · No Longer Available
Location

19421 Old San Antonio Road, Travis County, TX 78652

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
Beautifully furnished home within a 10 minute walk to Virginia-Highland shops & restaurants and the heart of Morningside village. Near Downtown, Piedmont Park, Inman Middle & Morningside Elementary Schools.

You will love coming home to a welcoming and traditionally furnished home with LR/DR, updated kitchen, den/TV room with hardwoods throughout and full bath on the main floor. The lower level features two bedrooms, huge walk-in closet, bath and full-sized laundry.

Amenities include 3 large screen TVs with Apple TV streaming and 1,000 Mbps Google Fiber Internet. This home is ideal for managers / engineers / executives transferring to Atlanta for shorter-term projects, or those seeking longer term &quot;turn-key&quot; housing. Ideal for graduate students & professors (Emory is a short 5 to10 minute drive). Small, housebroken pets are welcome.

Utilities (water, gas, electric) included in the monthly rent up to $380.
State of the art security system with 24/7 monitoring.
High speed Google Fiber Internet: 1,000 Mbps download and upload.
Beautiful landscaped yard; screened-in porch with view of 100 ft. deep &quot;greenbelt&quot; surrounded by beautiful trees; gas grill.
Quiet street in a &quot;sought after&quot; neighborhood with off-street parking.
Friendly neighbors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

