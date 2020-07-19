19421 San Antonio Drive Nort

Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber internet access pet friendly

Beautifully furnished home within a 10 minute walk to Virginia-Highland shops & restaurants and the heart of Morningside village. Near Downtown, Piedmont Park, Inman Middle & Morningside Elementary Schools.



You will love coming home to a welcoming and traditionally furnished home with LR/DR, updated kitchen, den/TV room with hardwoods throughout and full bath on the main floor. The lower level features two bedrooms, huge walk-in closet, bath and full-sized laundry.



Amenities include 3 large screen TVs with Apple TV streaming and 1,000 Mbps Google Fiber Internet. This home is ideal for managers / engineers / executives transferring to Atlanta for shorter-term projects, or those seeking longer term "turn-key" housing. Ideal for graduate students & professors (Emory is a short 5 to10 minute drive). Small, housebroken pets are welcome.



Utilities (water, gas, electric) included in the monthly rent up to $380.

State of the art security system with 24/7 monitoring.

High speed Google Fiber Internet: 1,000 Mbps download and upload.

Beautiful landscaped yard; screened-in porch with view of 100 ft. deep "greenbelt" surrounded by beautiful trees; gas grill.

Quiet street in a "sought after" neighborhood with off-street parking.

Friendly neighbors