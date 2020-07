Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system game room playground pool

Large, beautiful home with 4 bedrooms, 2 1.2 baths, 2 dining areas, and 2 livings. 2nd up can be used as game room as well. Master bedroom down and other 3 up. Wood laminate downstairs in dining, living & master bedroom. Located in Villages of Hidden Lakes with golf course down the street, community pool and playground, and its own lake. This home is a must see! Home ready for move in by July 23rd.