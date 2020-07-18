All apartments in Travis County
15232 Drusillas Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

15232 Drusillas Dr

15232 Drusilla's Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15232 Drusilla's Drive, Travis County, TX 78660

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Open floor plan, 15min to Domain - Property Id: 303149

Great, 3 bed, 2.5 baths, 1590 sq ft in North Austin/Pflugerville area. Conveniently located off Wells Branch, 15min to the Domain, and very close to several major employers, Dell, Samsung, etc. PM me for details if you know anyone. I hear the neighbors are great too!

Large open living/kitchen area with upstairs game room situated between all bedrooms. Awesome updates include recent paint, upgraded lighting, stainless steel microwave and stove, and extra cabinetry and storage in garage. Enjoy the covered patio, extensive uncovered patio area with producing lemon trees. Lots of storage/closet space.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303149
Property Id 303149

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5868274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15232 Drusillas Dr have any available units?
15232 Drusillas Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 15232 Drusillas Dr have?
Some of 15232 Drusillas Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15232 Drusillas Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15232 Drusillas Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15232 Drusillas Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15232 Drusillas Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis County.
Does 15232 Drusillas Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15232 Drusillas Dr offers parking.
Does 15232 Drusillas Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15232 Drusillas Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15232 Drusillas Dr have a pool?
No, 15232 Drusillas Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15232 Drusillas Dr have accessible units?
No, 15232 Drusillas Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15232 Drusillas Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15232 Drusillas Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15232 Drusillas Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15232 Drusillas Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
