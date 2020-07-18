15232 Drusillas Dr

Amenities

Open floor plan, 15min to Domain - Property Id: 303149



Great, 3 bed, 2.5 baths, 1590 sq ft in North Austin/Pflugerville area. Conveniently located off Wells Branch, 15min to the Domain, and very close to several major employers, Dell, Samsung, etc. PM me for details if you know anyone. I hear the neighbors are great too!



Large open living/kitchen area with upstairs game room situated between all bedrooms. Awesome updates include recent paint, upgraded lighting, stainless steel microwave and stove, and extra cabinetry and storage in garage. Enjoy the covered patio, extensive uncovered patio area with producing lemon trees. Lots of storage/closet space.

