13930 Belzer Dr

Looking for a roommate to fill an open bedroom in my house: This is a private bedroom with shared living area/common area which is furnished.



The Bedroom comes unfurnished.



Prime location, ideal for professional, very quiet environment. Cantarra subdivision, Pflugerville, TX. Private room with shared bathroom. Home comes with full kitchen, washer/dryer in unit, common area furnishings,



Seeking non-smoker, no pets.



Minutes away from 3M, Samsung, Dell, GM, HEB, and the Domain.



Additional perks include a bi-weekly cleaning service, brand new community pool, and all lawn/outdoor maintenance included as well.



One month deposit required. Garage space available for additional fee.



====== You (Ideally)========= Male or Female Young Professional and fun to hang out with. Be clean and respect others possessions and privacy.



Please send me a message if you're interested in a walk through.