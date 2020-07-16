All apartments in Travis County
13930 Belzer Dr

13930 Belzer Drive · (402) 321-5575
Location

13930 Belzer Drive, Travis County, TX 78660

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1370 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Looking for a roommate to fill an open bedroom in my house: This is a private bedroom with shared living area/common area which is furnished.

The Bedroom comes unfurnished.

Prime location, ideal for professional, very quiet environment. Cantarra subdivision, Pflugerville, TX. Private room with shared bathroom. Home comes with full kitchen, washer/dryer in unit, common area furnishings,

Seeking non-smoker, no pets.

Minutes away from 3M, Samsung, Dell, GM, HEB, and the Domain.

Additional perks include a bi-weekly cleaning service, brand new community pool, and all lawn/outdoor maintenance included as well.

One month deposit required. Garage space available for additional fee.

====== You (Ideally)========= Male or Female Young Professional and fun to hang out with. Be clean and respect others possessions and privacy.

Please send me a message if you're interested in a walk through.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13930 Belzer Dr have any available units?
13930 Belzer Dr has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13930 Belzer Dr have?
Some of 13930 Belzer Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13930 Belzer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13930 Belzer Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13930 Belzer Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13930 Belzer Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis County.
Does 13930 Belzer Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13930 Belzer Dr offers parking.
Does 13930 Belzer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13930 Belzer Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13930 Belzer Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13930 Belzer Dr has a pool.
Does 13930 Belzer Dr have accessible units?
No, 13930 Belzer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13930 Belzer Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13930 Belzer Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13930 Belzer Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13930 Belzer Dr has units with air conditioning.
