Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

11117 Pack Wagon TRL

11117 Pack Wagon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

11117 Pack Wagon Trail, Travis County, TX 78754

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new home in a brand new community. 4 BED (master down) 2.5 BA and a bonus room upstairs. Very open downstairs with high arching ceilings in the main living. Island kitchen, plenty of storage and seperate dining or office space. 2 car garage, large fenced back yard and a gorgeous mature tree at the front of the house. Close to everything! Domain, downtown and all the north tech companies (Dell, IBM, APPLE..etc) within 15-20 min as well as fantastic rated schools. Enjoy this affordable growing area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11117 Pack Wagon TRL have any available units?
11117 Pack Wagon TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 11117 Pack Wagon TRL have?
Some of 11117 Pack Wagon TRL's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11117 Pack Wagon TRL currently offering any rent specials?
11117 Pack Wagon TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11117 Pack Wagon TRL pet-friendly?
No, 11117 Pack Wagon TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis County.
Does 11117 Pack Wagon TRL offer parking?
Yes, 11117 Pack Wagon TRL offers parking.
Does 11117 Pack Wagon TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11117 Pack Wagon TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11117 Pack Wagon TRL have a pool?
No, 11117 Pack Wagon TRL does not have a pool.
Does 11117 Pack Wagon TRL have accessible units?
No, 11117 Pack Wagon TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 11117 Pack Wagon TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11117 Pack Wagon TRL has units with dishwashers.
Does 11117 Pack Wagon TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 11117 Pack Wagon TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
