11117 Pack Wagon TRL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand new home in a brand new community. 4 BED (master down) 2.5 BA and a bonus room upstairs. Very open downstairs with high arching ceilings in the main living. Island kitchen, plenty of storage and seperate dining or office space. 2 car garage, large fenced back yard and a gorgeous mature tree at the front of the house. Close to everything! Domain, downtown and all the north tech companies (Dell, IBM, APPLE..etc) within 15-20 min as well as fantastic rated schools. Enjoy this affordable growing area!