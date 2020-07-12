/
grogan s mill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:21 PM
144 Apartments for rent in Grogan's Mill, The Woodlands, TX
19 Units Available
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1225 sqft
Large resort-style swimming pool fed by waterfall. Media room with large screen TV. Three acre lake. Less than a mile to I-45.
196 Units Available
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1259 sqft
Open concept kitchens with breakfast bars. Pet-friendly, with first and birds allowed. Parking for recreational vehicles available. Complimentary cruiser bikes, kayaks and fitness classes available to residents. Community back sup to Woodlands Waterway.
27 Units Available
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1492 sqft
Wood-style flooring, garden tubs, and designer fixtures. Abundant storage with walk-in closets and kitchen pantries in every floor plan. Large dog park with shaded seating and pet wash station. Less than a mile to I-45.
32 Units Available
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1452 sqft
Modern homes right in the heart of The Woodlands. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Enjoy a gym, cafe and media room on site. Within 30 miles of downtown Houston.
35 Units Available
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$897
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1178 sqft
Apartment homes with spacious 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and dog park. Near I-45, The Woodlands Country Club and Sawmill Park.
19 Units Available
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments feature granite countertops, vivid new paint and flooring. Close to nearby schools and parks. Community features a business center, outdoor kitchen and lounge, and walking paths.
21 Units Available
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1518 sqft
Natural light spills in through large windows. Hot tub and resort-style pool surrounded by tanning deck. Short-term leases and corporate housing available. Two miles to I-45/North Freeway.
11 Units Available
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,487
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1647 sqft
Fashionable townhomes within a master-planned community. Highlights include hardwood flooring, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool, gym and game room on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Tamarac Park.
22 Units Available
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1162 sqft
Luxurious units fully furnished with fully-equipped kitchens, built-in bookshelves, full size washer/dryers, fireplaces (select residences), and bay windows (select residences).
26 Units Available
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
977 sqft
Updated homes with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a patio. Onsite amenities include a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar. Easy access to I-45 and near green spaces like Maplewood Park.
32 Units Available
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
980 sqft
Newly renovated apartments found walking distance to Market Street and Tamarak Park. Property offers 3 pools and 2 hot tubs to its residents. Very close to walking/jogging trails.
43 Units Available
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1227 sqft
Stunning homes with granite counters, 10-foot ceilings and upgraded hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, coffee bar and conference room. Near the Woodlands Resort and Conference Center. Close to I-45.
55 Units Available
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1312 sqft
A gated community of 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Basketball courts and a resort-style pool for residents' entertainment. Within walking distance of Lake Windemere, a fully stocked, 10-acre lake.
28 Units Available
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1243 sqft
Great location: walking distance from schools and community shopping center. Only complex in the area that allows large dogs.
Results within 1 mile of Grogan's Mill
13 Units Available
Park at Northgate Apartments
26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury gated community with monthly resident events. Property features beach-entry pool, putting green, ponds, picnic area, and more. I-45 and Hardy Toll Road nearby for easy transportation. Near Woodland Mall and the Spring Trails preserve.
34 Units Available
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1452 sqft
Located between The Woodlands and Houston. Upscale apartment homes with a variety of layouts, full-size washer and dryer, spacious closets and designer finishes. State-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio.
44 Units Available
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1599 sqft
On the doorstep of this vibrant neighborhood with 290 acre Nature Preserve at your front door and on-site Retail/Restaurants, just steps from the ExxonMobil campus, Southwestern Energy, Hewlett Packard, Inc.
84 Units Available
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX
Studio
$1,135
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1253 sqft
Ten foot ceilings and huge energy-efficient windows. Poolside lounges with shaded cabanas and firepit. Modern fitness center with spinning room, weekly classes. Pool, spa, and sundeck with views of wetlands.
45 Units Available
Olympus Auburn Lakes
6000 W Rayford Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1461 sqft
Brand new community that borders a private lake that residents use to relax and jog around. Residents and their pets love the Bark Park and the Groom Room. Easy access to Downtown Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and major roadways.
68 Units Available
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,442
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,094
1405 sqft
Brand new property with very large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Offers a 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, tanning bed, pool/hot tub, dry cleaning, and a business center. Community located in woodlands around a lot of parks in which many residents jog/bike. Kayaking options available.
297 Units Available
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,622
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,757
1662 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lakes Edge in The Woodlands. View photos, descriptions and more!
80 Units Available
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1476 sqft
LEED Silver Certified Green Property. Perfectly situated between Woodlands Parkway and Timberloch Drive. Just down the street from world-class shopping, dining, and nightlife. The property boasts a beautiful pool plaza surrounded by lush landscape. Each unit features a fully-equipped bathroom.
28 Units Available
The Landmark
425 Rayford Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1310 sqft
Spacious and upgraded homes with hardwood floors and Roman bath tubs. Community amenities include a business center, gym and pool. Easy access to I-45. Within 30 minutes of downtown Houston.
49 Units Available
The Abbey at Northpoint
23550 Northgate Crossing Boulevard, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1588 sqft
Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a yoga center, barbecue area and conference room. Easy access to I-45. Right by Old Riley Fuzzel Road Preserve.
