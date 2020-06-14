Apartment List
/
TX
/
the woodlands
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

90 Apartments for rent in The Woodlands, TX with garage

The Woodlands apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Town Center
80 Units Available
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1476 sqft
LEED Silver Certified Green Property. Perfectly situated between Woodlands Parkway and Timberloch Drive. Just down the street from world-class shopping, dining, and nightlife. The property boasts a beautiful pool plaza surrounded by lush landscape. Each unit features a fully-equipped bathroom.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
Town Center
72 Units Available
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,442
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,094
1405 sqft
Brand new property with very large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Offers a 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, tanning bed, pool/hot tub, dry cleaning, and a business center. Community located in woodlands around a lot of parks in which many residents jog/bike. Kayaking options available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Sterling Ridge
23 Units Available
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1348 sqft
Walking distance to some of the local grocery stores and shopping centers. Gated community with visitor check in and out list. Very clean community. Great school district.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sterling Ridge
21 Units Available
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1434 sqft
The business center and 24 hour fitness center keep residents busy. Tenants can relax in the resident lounge and by the beach entry pool. Off-site, residents have direct access to biking and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1386 sqft
A short distance from shopping/dining options, schools, Sam Houston University, and more. Easy access to I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road. Property boasts a beautiful swimming pool, an auditorium-like theatre, and other amenities. 1-3 bedroom apartments available with gourmet kitchens. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Grogan's Mill
49 Units Available
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1227 sqft
Stunning homes with granite counters, 10-foot ceilings and upgraded hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, coffee bar and conference room. Near the Woodlands Resort and Conference Center. Close to I-45.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Grogan's Mill
13 Units Available
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,352
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1647 sqft
Fashionable townhomes within a master-planned community. Highlights include hardwood flooring, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool, gym and game room on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Tamarac Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Alden Bridge
29 Units Available
Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$817
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1374 sqft
Built-in bookshelves, crown molding and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool fed by fountains. Gym with cardio and resistance machines, plus and indoor basketball court. Resident lounge with foosball table.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Grogan's Mill
36 Units Available
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1452 sqft
Modern homes right in the heart of The Woodlands. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Enjoy a gym, cafe and media room on site. Within 30 miles of downtown Houston.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
Grogan's Mill
51 Units Available
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1312 sqft
A gated community of 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Basketball courts and a resort-style pool for residents' entertainment. Within walking distance of Lake Windemere, a fully stocked, 10-acre lake.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Grogan's Mill
40 Units Available
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$911
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1178 sqft
Apartment homes with spacious 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and dog park. Near I-45, The Woodlands Country Club and Sawmill Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
19 Units Available
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1436 sqft
Luxury homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. Enjoy a barbecue area, business center and cafe on site. Near Augusta Pines Golf Club and Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Grogan's Mill
29 Units Available
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1518 sqft
Natural light spills in through large windows. Hot tub and resort-style pool surrounded by tanning deck. Short-term leases and corporate housing available. Two miles to I-45/North Freeway.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Grogan's Mill
198 Units Available
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,172
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1259 sqft
Open concept kitchens with breakfast bars. Pet-friendly, with first and birds allowed. Parking for recreational vehicles available. Complimentary cruiser bikes, kayaks and fitness classes available to residents. Community back sup to Woodlands Waterway.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
63 Units Available
Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1386 sqft
Pet-friendly, gated community with a dog park on-site. Easy access to Highway 242, St. Luke's Hospital, and the many destinations on Market Street. Residents have access to a fully-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Creekside Park
Contact for Availability
Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1398 sqft
Creekside Park The Residences is the perfect blend of modern living with traditional charm. Our effortless mix of active amenities, urban convenience and signature features make our community feel just like home.
Results within 1 mile of The Woodlands
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
$
43 Units Available
Towers Woodland
366 FM-1488, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,134
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1532 sqft
Located between Interstate 45 and WG Jones State Forest, this property offers luxury apartments surrounded by lush grass and shady trees. Fun amenities include a game room, 24-hour gym and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
25 Units Available
Harper's Retreat
17011 Harpers Way, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1118 sqft
Luxurious apartments located conveniently near Interstate 45. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Units come equipped with full-sized washer and dryer. Enjoy access to a large pool with private cabanas.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
44 Units Available
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1599 sqft
On the doorstep of this vibrant neighborhood with 290 acre Nature Preserve at your front door and on-site Retail/Restaurants, just steps from the ExxonMobil campus, Southwestern Energy, Hewlett Packard, Inc.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
68 Units Available
Sanctuary at Jacobs Reserve
165 Carriage Hills Blvd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1351 sqft
New apartments featuring grand entries and lots of natural light. These chic locations offer gourmet kitchens, designer wood-style flooring, and large patios. Lots of space and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
49 Units Available
Olympus Auburn Lakes
6000 W Rayford Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$942
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,648
1461 sqft
Brand new community that borders a private lake that residents use to relax and jog around. Residents and their pets love the Bark Park and the Groom Room. Easy access to Downtown Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and major roadways.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Grogan's Mill
30 Units Available
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1492 sqft
Wood-style flooring, garden tubs, and designer fixtures. Abundant storage with walk-in closets and kitchen pantries in every floor plan. Large dog park with shaded seating and pet wash station. Less than a mile to I-45.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
19 Units Available
Alys
15000 Mansions View Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1592 sqft
Resort-style pool with cascading fountain and lap lanes. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Bathrooms with oversized ceramic tile surrounds and jetted tubs. Just minutes to I-45 and WG Jones State Forest.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Westwood North
39 Units Available
Laurelwoode
10333 Research Forest Dr, Magnolia, TX
1 Bedroom
$897
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1368 sqft
Cozy units with 9-foot ceilings and hardwood floors. Workout at the fitness center or watch a film at the media center on site. Close to WG Jones State Forest. Right near I-45.
City Guide for The Woodlands, TX

"Texas is a state of mind. Texas is an obsession. Above all, Texas is a nation in every sense of the word. And there's an opening convey of generalities. A Texan outside of Texas is a foreigner!" - John Steinbeck

If you want to live near Houston without ever needing to actually venture into the city, then The Woodlands might have been created with you in mind. This carefully-planned community is located 30 minutes north of downtown Houston, and it has nearly everything you could possibly want within the community -- including entertainment venues, office headquarters, schools, shopping centers, YMCAs, recreation areas, libraries and more. Oh, and trees. Lots of them, as you may have guessed from the name.

Having trouble with Craigslist The Woodlands? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands 3 BedroomsThe Woodlands Accessible Apartments
The Woodlands Apartments with BalconyThe Woodlands Apartments with GarageThe Woodlands Apartments with GymThe Woodlands Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThe Woodlands Apartments with Move-in Specials
The Woodlands Apartments with ParkingThe Woodlands Apartments with PoolThe Woodlands Apartments with Washer-DryerThe Woodlands Dog Friendly ApartmentsThe Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College