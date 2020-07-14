Amenities
Alexander Apartments is an inviting luxury apartment community located just north of Spring, TX, and just south of The Woodlands. Residents enjoy the option of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments at Alexander, each with distinct amenities and several optional add-on features. Residents of our luxury Spring, TX, apartments enjoy nearby shopping, restaurants, hiking trails and more. Tour Alexander today! We have five different floor plans to choose from at our apartments in Spring, Texas. Each has been fully updated with amazing amenities like oval, garden-sized tubs, fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in bookshelves and distinct crown molding. Add in wood-style flooring and modern fixtures and you'll see why the apartments at Alexander stand out from the rest. Other amenities at our Spring apartments: a fitness center with free weights, HDTVs and cardio equipment, an indoor basketball court, a resort-style pool with lots of seating and a ...