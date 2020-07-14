All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:47 PM

Alexander

1475 Sawdust Rd · (832) 664-7587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 Month Free on ALL Floor plans if you sign by 07/20! Receive a $300 Amazon Gift Card on select units! Call for details!
Location

1475 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10306 · Avail. Jul 28

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Unit 8305 · Avail. Sep 28

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Unit 9104 · Avail. Sep 22

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4306 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 5304 · Avail. now

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 4305 · Avail. now

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5108 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Unit 5207 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alexander.

Amenities

putting green
golf room
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
elevator
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
car wash area
community garden
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
game room
golf room
internet cafe
key fob access
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
putting green
sauna
smoke-free community
trash valet
valet service
yoga
Alexander Apartments is an inviting luxury apartment community located just north of Spring, TX, and just south of The Woodlands. Residents enjoy the option of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments at Alexander, each with distinct amenities and several optional add-on features. Residents of our luxury Spring, TX, apartments enjoy nearby shopping, restaurants, hiking trails and more. Tour Alexander today! We have five different floor plans to choose from at our apartments in Spring, Texas. Each has been fully updated with amazing amenities like oval, garden-sized tubs, fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in bookshelves and distinct crown molding. Add in wood-style flooring and modern fixtures and you'll see why the apartments at Alexander stand out from the rest. Other amenities at our Spring apartments: a fitness center with free weights, HDTVs and cardio equipment, an indoor basketball court, a resort-style pool with lots of seating and a ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We implement a 2-pet limit per apartment home. Please contact the office for pet fee and pet rent amounts required for each pet. Not approved but not limited to, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies. Including any mix of the breeds listed above.
Parking Details: . Open Parking Spots as well as garages and carports. Other, assigned. Garages available for $85/month, Carports $25/month. Please call for parking information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alexander have any available units?
Alexander has 21 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Alexander have?
Some of Alexander's amenities include putting green, golf room, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alexander currently offering any rent specials?
Alexander is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free on ALL Floor plans if you sign by 07/20! Receive a $300 Amazon Gift Card on select units! Call for details!
Is Alexander pet-friendly?
Yes, Alexander is pet friendly.
Does Alexander offer parking?
No, Alexander does not offer parking.
Does Alexander have units with washers and dryers?
No, Alexander does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Alexander have a pool?
Yes, Alexander has a pool.
Does Alexander have accessible units?
No, Alexander does not have accessible units.
Does Alexander have units with dishwashers?
No, Alexander does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Alexander have units with air conditioning?
No, Alexander does not have units with air conditioning.
