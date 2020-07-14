Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel furnished bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters ice maker oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym playground pool elevator 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage car charging car wash area community garden conference room e-payments fire pit game room golf room internet cafe key fob access media room online portal package receiving pool table putting green sauna smoke-free community trash valet valet service yoga

Alexander Apartments is an inviting luxury apartment community located just north of Spring, TX, and just south of The Woodlands. Residents enjoy the option of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments at Alexander, each with distinct amenities and several optional add-on features. Residents of our luxury Spring, TX, apartments enjoy nearby shopping, restaurants, hiking trails and more. Tour Alexander today! We have five different floor plans to choose from at our apartments in Spring, Texas. Each has been fully updated with amazing amenities like oval, garden-sized tubs, fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in bookshelves and distinct crown molding. Add in wood-style flooring and modern fixtures and you'll see why the apartments at Alexander stand out from the rest. Other amenities at our Spring apartments: a fitness center with free weights, HDTVs and cardio equipment, an indoor basketball court, a resort-style pool with lots of seating and a ...